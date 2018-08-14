Photography
Search
RetailHome Depot Sales Streak Continues With Assist From Small Contractors
Home Depot store in Totowa, New Jersey
BriefingMillennial Women Have the Power to Decide Midterm Elections
millennial voting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TechNBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Jaylen Brown Talk Tech, Investing, and Championships
NBA Stars Andre Iguodala and Jaylen Brown Talk Tech, Investing, and Championships
1st Place, Series, Germany — “Landscapes.”Peter Franck
0,328Bq
ks- 028
Photos around Euphrata, Soap Lake and other spots in Eastern WA
Family ID Tags
1st Place, Series, Germany — “Landscapes.”
Peter Franck
1 of 38
Photography

LensCulture Art Photography Awards 2018: See the Winners and Finalists in Pictures

Kacy Burdette
5:00 PM ET

Photography was not considered art in the 20th century. Instead, it was considered mechanical because it didn't "elevate the imagination" like fine art does.

Photographer and art promoter Alfred Stieglitz was instrumental in pushing for the medium to be brought into the art world. The camera, like a pencil or a paintbrush, is a tool and can be used to create images as well as capturing them.

Today, art photography has expanded to include other processes, including documentary.

See the winners from the LensCulture Portrait Awards.

For the first time, LensCulture has given 38 photographers awards for submitting works that covered "different approaches and photographic techniques" that challenge what art photography is. The winning images were thought-provoking, intimate, conceptual, and inspiring.

See the winners from the LensCulture Street Photography Awards.

Awards were given for single images and for series of photos. Cash prizes will be given to the first place winners of the Series and Single Image awards as well as the winners of the Juror's Picks. All winners, finalists, and jurors' picks will be included in a digital exhibition hosted by LensCulture as well as presented at the Aperture Gallery in 2019. The selected work will also be screened at photo festivals worldwide throughout the year.

The gallery shows the winning photos and finalists.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE