The TSA Is Testing Airport Security Scanners That Let Travelers Leave Liquids, Electronics in Carry-On Bags

Busy travelers, rejoice. There may soon be one less time-consuming step to clear airport security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is testing new 3D-imaging scanners that would allow travelers to leave liquids and electronics in their carry-on luggage through security checkpoints, according to The Washington Post.

The imaging equipment, called computed tomography checkpoint (CT) scanners, is much like CT scanners found in hospitals, only instead of using X-ray images to scan and diagnose human bodies, these will screen hand luggage. TSA guidelines for liquids in carry-on bags, such as size restrictions on personal care products including toothpaste and deodorant, will not change.

So far, 15 airports have the new scanners in place, integrated into regular security lines. Last year, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport was the first to implement testing the scanners. Boston Logan and New York’s JFK also added the scanners to test this year. And if all continues to go according to plan, TSA will install 40 more scanners in airports across the country by the end of 2018, and more than 145 by the end of 2019.

The agency hopes the use of the scanners would both cut back on the number of secondary bag inspections, as well as speed up the general security screening process. “This can really detect explosives,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein added.