Twitter Says Alex Jones Violated Rules, But Can Stay on Platform

Twitter is now saying that some tweets from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones violated its rules.

Among other companies removing some of Jones’ content or banning him altogether, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey recently tweeted that Twitter would not take action because Jones was not in violation of the site’s rules. Following a CNN investigation that claimed Jones has actually violated the rules numerous times, a Twitter spokesperson said seven of Jones’ tweets out of the more than a dozen CNN presented did, in fact, violate Twitter’s rules, CNN reported.

We didn’t suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday. We know that’s hard for many but the reason is simple: he hasn’t violated our rules. We’ll enforce if he does. And we’ll continue to promote a healthy conversational environment by ensuring tweets aren’t artificially amplified. — jack (@jack) August 8, 2018

The tweets were deleted very quickly after the report was released, according to CNN. The spokesperson reportedly added that Twitter would have requested the tweets be deleted if they were still up, and only two were recent enough for Twitter to use them toward taking further action against the account. The spokesperson added that Twitter will continue reviewing flagged content and “take action as appropriate.”

Fortune reached out to Twitter for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply. Twitter has come under fire for not taking action against Jones and his InfoWars account while other tech companies have. Dorsey’s comments on why Twitter isn’t taking action were also met with criticism.