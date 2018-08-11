Spotify Is Testing Letting Free Users Skip All the Ads They Want

A big change might be coming to Spotify’s free tier.

The music streaming service is running a test in Australia that allows users to skip as many ads as they like, regardless of the ad, according to Ad Age.

The move would bring another upgrade to Spotify’s free tier, which the company has said sees a good deal of engagement and typically leads to paying subscribers. Spotify recently brought a number of changes to its app for free users.

Under the new system Spotify is testing called “Active Media,” advertisers also wouldn’t have to pay for ads that are skipped.

“Our hypothesis is if we can use this to fuel our streaming intelligence, and deliver a more personalized experience and a more engaging audience to our advertisers, it will improve the outcomes that we can deliver for brands. Just as we create these personalized experiences like Discover Weekly, and the magic that brings to our consumers, we want to inject that concept into the advertising experience,” Danielle Lee, Spotify’s global head of partner solutions, told Ad Age.

Lee added that Spotify hopes to move beyond Australia and bring Active Media global, Ad Age reported.