Term Sheet -- Friday, August 10

WeWork has raised another $1 billion in funding from SoftBank to grow. The financing came in the form of a subordinated convertible note, meaning that if there’s another funding round of at least $1 billion, or if the company goes public, SoftBank’s loan will convert to equity.

According to the WSJ, the note, which accrues interest of 2.8% a year starting next September, gives WeWork the ability to focus further on growth by leasing & buying new buildings.

“There is no investor closer to us than SoftBank and it was an opportunistic financing that we were able to do,” WeWork Financial Chief Artie Minson told the WSJ.

WeWork is one of the world’s most valuable startups at nearly $20 billion, but its losses are no joke. In documents related to its bond offering, WeWork reportedly lost $933 million on $886 million in sales last year. In the first half of this year, it lost $723 million on $764 million in sales.

As my colleague Aaron Pressman noted in April, there’s an even deeper concern about WeWork’s basic business model, and it’s reminiscent of several banking crises of the past. He writes:

WeWork itself has to enter into long-term leases on its office space, typically for 10- or 20-year terms. At the same time, its startup and gig economy fueled clientele are renting month to month. Banks have gotten into trouble because they relied on funding from savings and checking account depositors that could be yanked daily, while the loans they made with that money didn’t have to be paid back for years. In bad times, depositors wanted their money back all on one day, but the banks didn’t have it, creating the classic run on the bank disaster scenario.

MILITARY + SILICON VALLEY SOUND-OFF: I got an overwhelming amount of responses to the ‘Silicon Valley should stop ostracizing the military’ piece I linked to in yesterday’s Term Sheet. In the op-ed, Founders Fund partner Trae Stephens and Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey that the tech industry has a responsibility to help the U.S. maintain its global lead.

Here are several responses that stood out:

Alyssa: This opinion piece appears to have been written entirely in a vacuum, and is devoid of the current goals of the defense community or understanding of the decision-making process of any governmental body. The U.S. government remains a democracy, but projects for the military begin with a mandate, not a whiteboard brainstorm session. You don’t get a choice on if your work will help people rather than harm them. Do I agree that our best and brightest tech minds would be an asset to government projects in their area of expertise? Absolutely. Do I think that those government projects want folks who desire a debate around the ethics surrounding any new technologies with military applications, or that those folks would blindly participate in projects whose outcomes they have no final control over? That seems far less likely.

Bob: I couldn’t agree more with their position. Tech companies have been developed, grown and prospered in the greatest period of economic success and stability the world has ever known. These entrepreneurs need to get out of their echo chamber and show some appreciation for the country in which they live. In fact, it’s simply screwing their shareholders to not take advantage of all relevant business opportunities for the technology that they have.

Rachel: I agree with a lot of what the authors are saying however the government does not really share with these tech companies why and how the technology is being used. Maybe the companies don’t need to know all the details but just an assertion that the technology is not used for destruction but to “promote peace” as the authors vehemently proclaim. I truly believe the United States is a great world leader but it needs to do more to gain the trust of the people. If collaboration is indeed the path then it must be a two-way path where the government at least listens to the concerns of the tech industry since they are the experts (in a sense).

Paul: Stephens and Luckey are right on the mark. The world is a messy place, and decisions are about choosing the best available option, not the best theoretical option. For now, at least, the world is clearly better off with a robust US defense sector. It surely would not be better off if, say, China or Russia or any number of other players leaped ahead of the US in key defense industries. And, as Stephens and Luckey note, a lot of today’s consumer technology is rooted in defense R&D.