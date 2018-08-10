It’s a tale as old as time: The love guru who can’t get a date, the stock-picking genius without a dime to their name. But as a self-proclaimed schadenfreude expert, this is a twist I hadn’t seen before. Tania Singer, a neuroscientist and director at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig, Germany is under fire for her terrifying workplace behavior. “Whenever anyone had a meeting with her there was at least an even chance they would come out in tears,” one colleague who insisted on anonymity. Her work has been vital to the field of social neuroscience, and she’s long been lauded for her vision and ability to generate support for complex projects -which is really why the story should sound familiar. At what price, success? “It appears the Max Planck Society decided it would rather sacrifice another generation of students than risk a scandal,” says one former colleague.