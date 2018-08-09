Women Open Up About Why They Avoid Doing Business With Friends

Last week, Fortune ran an op-ed in which founder, board member, and executive Mallun Yen shared her observation that women are, in many cases, hesitant to do business with friends—and how that discomfort holds them back in their careers.
In The Broadsheet, our newsletter about the world’s most powerful women, we polled readers about their reaction to Yen’s piece. Did the sentiment ring true? And if so, had the found ways to break through the friendship-business barrier?
To say that the idea is resonated with readers is an understatement. Here’s a look at some of what they had to say:
For some, the issue of feeling uncomfortable doing business with friends seems to have a generational component:
Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.
One thing that came up repeatedly is women’s close relationships with their co-workers, many of whom ultimately become dear friends. Many readers reported that their relationships that start in a professional vein, only to become more personal, do a far better job of being able to blend the two.
A few readers offered tips for how to get better at mixing business and friendship: