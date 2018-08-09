Term Sheet -- Thursday, August 9

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Rite Aid and Albertsons have agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

Rite Aid CEO John Standley said that the pharmacy chain had been unable to convince shareholders of the merits to the merger. Grocery giant Albertsons, meanwhile, issued a statement saying it disagreed with Rite Aid stockholders’ concerns that the deal would undervalue the chain and that it refused to change the financial terms of the deal.

If the deal had gone through, Rite Aid shareholders would have owned some 30% of the combined companies.

The merger was supposed to be mutually beneficial — help bolster Albertsons’ plans to go public after more than a decade of ownership by private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management while helping Rite Aid sell all of its assets after the federal government blocked its full sale to Walgreens in 2015. But perhaps most interesting what the CEOs at both companies said: “The merger is the best way for them to compete in businesses increasingly threatened by Amazon.com Inc., along with an emboldened Walmart.”

Following the failed merger, both companies will now have to figure out other strategic plans in an effort to stay buoyant in their respectively competitive markets. Read more at Fortune.

WHEN THE SEC COMES KNOCKING: The SEC is looking into Tesla CEO’s Elon Musk tweet to take his company private. Regulators want to determine whether Musk was truthful when he tweeted that he had secured funding for what would be the largest-ever corporate buyout, according to the WSJ. And if his claim was false or misleading, Musk could be in hot water with the SEC.

THE VALLEY MEETS WASHINGTON: Founders Fund partner Trae Stephens and Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey quietly built a secretive defense tech startup called Anduril Industries. (You might remember Stephens from Term Sheet’s ‘5 Qs With a Dealmaker’ in which he detailed his passion for defense tech.)

The duo has published a thought-provoking piece in The Washington Post called, ‘Silicon Valley should stop ostracizing the military.’ In the op-ed, Luckey and Stephens argue that the tech industry has a responsibility to help the U.S. maintain its global lead. “If tech companies want to promote peace, they should stand with, not against, the United States’ defense community,” they write.

Here’s an excerpt:

When U.S. tech companies — which have profoundly benefited from the liberties and protections of operating in the United States — shun working with their own government, they do not freeze the global race for defense technology. They simply make the path easier for the United States’ adversaries by default — or worse, by actively collaborating with countries such as China. Whether through action or inaction, companies choose sides.

Tech companies like to talk about making the world a better place. In the past, much of their success in doing so — such as the development of GPS and the Internet — was the result of collaborating with government. Helping ensure that the United States can continue to defend allies and deter aggressors is a powerful way to keep making the world a better place in the coming decades.

