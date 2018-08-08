Magic Leap One AR Headset Finally Arrives—But Not for Everyone

Magic Leap has been working on one of the most anticipated augmented reality headsets in the market. And now it’s available—kinda.

The company on Wednesday announced that its Magic Leap One headset is available now in the U.S. However, the device, which costs a whopping $2,295, is only available in “limited quantities,” Magic Leap said in a statement. It’s also only available to developers in six markets in the U.S.—Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle. If you don’t have shipping available to your area, you’ll need to wait for Magic Leap to bring the headset to your city in order to get your hands on it.

Magic Leap’s headset is an augmented reality device that overlays graphical images on the real world you’re looking at through the goggles. The technology comes with a variety of features, including the ability to interact with friends via an augmented reality-based chat system. A Screens feature aims at allowing you to view movies and television shows from the goggles and create multiple screens of any size to watch your favorite content. A feature called Gallery helps you to visualize your photos and create 3D models inside the headset.

Although the hype surrounding Magic Leap’s technology continues to soar, there are some limitations. For one, the company needs to sign up developers to get more apps and services working with the technology to make it a more worthwhile investment. And if you want to use your own prescription glasses while wearing the headset, you’re out of luck. Magic Leap will, however, sell you prescription lenses you can pop onto the headset.

Magic Leap’s less-than-ideal launch plan is due in part to the company needing to ramp up supply. But it also requires white glove service to set it up. So after you order the headset, it’ll be personally delivered and set up in your home.

The new headset is available now at this page. You’ll first need to input a ZIP code to determine whether your location qualifies for an order.