CBS Has Combined Its Charlie Rose and Les Moonves Investigations

The results of a CBS investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Charlie Rose, who was fired from the network in 2017, will be folded into a newer investigation of those against chairman Les Moonves, the news station announced Tuesday.

According to CBS News’ own report, the initial investigation, which was conducted by the firm Proskauer Rose, commenced in March after the Washington Post released a detailed report accusing Charlie Rose of numerous incidents of sexual harassment during his time as co-host of “CBS This Morning” and as a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Although the investigation’s results were expected to be released in August, its findings will now be merged with the CBS investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves and claims of a culture of harassment at the company. CBS has retained two other firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, to conduct the investigations. The firms will report their results directly to the CBS board of directors, the network said.

The board addressed the allegations in an email to CBS staff on Monday.

“You are undoubtedly aware of the troubling allegations that have been made concerning sexual harassment and an inappropriate culture for women within CBS,” the email read.

60 Minutes chief Jeff Fager, who was accused of fostering a toxic culture of harassment at CBS News, has extended his vacation while the investigation continues.

CBS has not said when Fager is expected to return or when the investigation is likely to end.