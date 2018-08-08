Amazon Wants to Hire 237 People to Work From Home

Seattle-based Amazon is looking to add more than 200 employees to it’s 575,000-person workforce. The work-from-home opportunities allow people based outside of Seattle — and whatever city will house the company’s secondary headquarters — to work for Amazon.

The company’s jobs site lists 237 open “virtual” or “work-from-home” positions open to applicants in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Costa Rica. Of those openings at Amazon, 235 positions are full-time offerings.

The available jobs at Amazon span a wide range of levels and specialties. Job titles include market manager for devices, senior regional logistics leader, head of business for Latin America Prime Video Direct, and customer service associate.

Studies have shown that people who work from home are 13% more productive than their in-office counterparts and much happier and healthier. This has caused more demand from employees to work from home at least part-time. From 2012 to 2016, the percentage of people able to work from home at least some of the time increased by 4 points to 43%.

The workday as we know it is changing, and Amazon is onboard.