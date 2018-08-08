The HALO Shirt Promises to Reduce Concussions in Football Players

A team of brothers has developed a new technology that could reduce concussions in impact sports like football.

Advanced Exoskeletal Systems (AEXOS) is now offering a new technology called HALO that promises to reduce whiplash when you’re playing a high-impact game like football. The technology, which the brothers started developing in 2015, has been endorsed by Safe 4 Sports, an organization that advocates for injury prevention among athletes.

The HALO is, at first blush, a compression shirt that you can wear under your uniform. But it comes with an “impact responsive collar” that sits against the back of your neck to fortify your vertebrae. A silicone-based postural support system is built into the shirt to safeguard major muscle groups along your upper body.

According to the company, the combination of those features ultimately stabilizes critical parts of the body, like the neck, and stiffens those areas during a whiplash event. Ultimately, the company says, the technology reduces whiplash effects and improves neck stability.

AEXOS

To get its company off the ground, AEXOS is selling the HALO on crowdfunding site Kickstarter. The company hopes to raise $76,611 in the sale.

Those who order the HALO early will be able to get it for CA$120, or about $92. As slots fill up, that price goes up to $103 and $138, depending on when you order the shirt. It’ll be available in October.