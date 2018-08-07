HGTV Plans to Restore the 'Brady Bunch' House to 'Its Original Glory'

HGTV has purchased the house originally used in the television program “Brady Bunch” and has plans to restore it “to its original glory.”

The house, which is located in Studio City, Calif., was only used as the exterior of the Brady’s iconic home. HGTV announced the purchase during the company’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday, during which HGTV CEO David Zaslav said that the network had purchased the home and “we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.”

That announcement comes a few days after ’N Sync Star Lance Bass posted on Instagram that he had placed the winning bid for the home. After being told he was going to be able to buy the home, Bass says that the real-estate agent contacted him and said there was another corporate buyer that wanted to buy the home “at any cost.”

Besides restoring the property, HGTV has not indicated what its specific plans are for the home.