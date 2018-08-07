Aardvark, the Only Producer Of Paper Straws In the U.S., Just Got Acquired
DENVER, CO - JULY 18: Paper straws at Lola's restaurant in Denver July 18, 2018. Lola's, upon request, will provide customers with environmentally sound paper straws, which are 100% compostable and marine degradable. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Andy Cross Denver Post via Getty Images
By Natasha Bach
5:21 AM EDT

It’s not just in your head: paper straws are taking over.

With more and more cities across the U.S. banning the use of plastic straws and numerous companies following suit, demand is skyrocketing for Aardvark, the only maker of paper straws in the U.S.

To better keep up, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company announced Monday that it has been acquired by Hoffmaster Group, a Wisconsin-based firm that makes premium disposable paper napkins and other tableware.

The details of the deal have not been released. However, it is intended to provide the paper straw maker with adequate resources to fill orders, which can currently take several months depending on the size of the order.

According to USA Today, Hoffmaster has a six to nine month plan for expanding and increasing Aardvark’s production. But at least one thing will stay the same—the composition of the straw itself, which Aardvark claims is distinct from the cheap imports that get soggy and disintegrate.

