Elon Musk Tweets a Video Parody of Hitler 'Shorting Tesla Stock'
SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company founder Elon Musk speaks at the 2018 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, in Hawthorne, California on July 22, 2018.
ROBYN BECK AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
10:30 AM EDT

Tesla Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent a tweet on Sunday linking a parodied version of “Downfall,” a movie on Adolf Hitler’s last days, talking about shorting Tesla stock.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … m.youtube.com/watch?v=wxEClG…

The YouTube video shows a popular movie clip, often parodied on the internet with captions on different subjects, of Hitler yelling in his bunker. Hitler, in the Tesla parody, gets angry at Tesla 3 demand going “through the roof” and second-quarter results sending the stock “soaring.” In the original movie, Hitler is seen discussing war tactics with his generals before realizing that the end is near.

