Elon Musk Tweets a Video Parody of Hitler 'Shorting Tesla Stock'

Tesla Inc. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sent a tweet on Sunday linking a parodied version of “Downfall,” a movie on Adolf Hitler’s last days, talking about shorting Tesla stock.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Dang, turns out even Hitler was shorting Tesla stock … m.youtube.com/watch?v=wxEClG…

The YouTube video shows a popular movie clip, often parodied on the internet with captions on different subjects, of Hitler yelling in his bunker. Hitler, in the Tesla parody, gets angry at Tesla 3 demand going “through the roof” and second-quarter results sending the stock “soaring.” In the original movie, Hitler is seen discussing war tactics with his generals before realizing that the end is near.