This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

At the risk of ending the week on a down note, I highly encourage you to read Geoff Colvin’s great cover story in the current issue of Fortune, “The End is Near.”

In clear, interesting, unemotional, apolitical language, Colvin methodically marches down the long laundry list of reasons why, despite how good things feels right now, the long economic expansion soon will be coming to an end. Maybe not next quarter or even the three or four after that, Colvin argues. But sooner rather than later.

A word about Geoff, who once held the “executive editor” title at Fortune that I have now: He has seen it all. He has covered good companies and bad, up economies and down, heavy industry and tech. And with grace and professionalism, he has called it like he sees it for years. (He was one of the first to ask if Jeffrey Immelt’s GE was all that, for example.) Ignore his wisdom at your peril.

Among the many arguments Geoff makes in this deeply reported article, two stand out. First, all economic cycles end, and this one is incredibly long in tooth (a.k.a. old). Second, and this one surprised me, U.S. corporations are over-leveraged in a way that financial institutions were before the financial crisis of 2008. That’s fine in a low-interest-rate environment. But rates are rising, and those bills will come due.

What’s all this got to do with tech? In 2000 or so it was popular to pretend that tech was so special that it was disconnected from the real economy. That didn’t save tech from cratering when capital dried up. Now it’s not even true. Tech is an integral part of the economy, and it will suffer mightily in a downturn.

Again, I apologize for ending the week with bummer. But you’ll be glad you were warned, which is what you’ll be after you read this article.

I’m off for a bit to put my toes in the sand, spend time with my family, and not pay attention to the tech industry. You’ll be in good hands with my colleagues in my absence.

Happy summertime.