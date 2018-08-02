Mebo International CEO: We're Saving Lives to 'Achieve My Father's Dream'

Imagine, as a member of the Millennial Generation, being tasked with running a global company with three decades of family heritage—one that garnered a prominent mention in President Obama’s 2013 State of the Union speech. Your mission: help thousands of patients restore damaged organs.

Sounds like a difficult task, no? That’s what happened to Mebo International CEO Kevin Xu. In 2015, his father Rongxiang Xu—who led extensive scientific discoveries on the restoration of human organs and cofounded Mebo in 1987—passed away, leaving his son to lead the company. The younger Xu says he aims to continue the company’s work, driven by the social values at the heart of its founding.

Today, Xu is leading an effort in China to train doctors with technology so they can learn how to assist the human body in self-regeneration. The process involves applying ointment, and does not require injection—suitable for burn trauma victims or anyone with severe external damage.

Passing on technology isn’t Mebo’s only goal, Xu says. There’s also wisdom and a sense of value to convey. “The young generation is more optimistic on the future, more open to making world changing ideas,” he says. That’s why Mebo leads with its mission. “We put life first, in everything we do,” Xu says. “We consider life as the most important value in the system.”

