A previously unpublished story written by Ernest Hemingway will be making its debut this week in the summer edition of the literary quarterly, Strand Magazine.

The story “A Room on the Garden Side,” is a World War II-era tale that takes place inside the Ritz hotel, The Washington Post reports. Kirk Curnutt, a board member for the Hemingway Society who contributed an afterword for the story in The Strand, said the story “contains all the trademark elements readers love in Hemingway.”

Hemingway is known to have left a number of unpublished works at the time of his suicide in 1961. Other works by the author that have been published after his death include “A Moveable Feast,” “The Garden of Eden,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “The Dangerous Summer.”

Issue 55 of The Strand, which includes Hemingway’s short story, can be purchased from The Strand’s website for $9.99. A three-year subscription to the magazine, including the Hemingway edition, is priced at $49.99.