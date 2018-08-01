Spotify removed some episodes of “The Alex Jones Show” podcast from its audio-streaming service, saying that they violated its policy against hate speech.

Spotify didn’t specify how many episodes were taken down or what specific content violated their policies, only confirming it had removed multiple episodes. Jones is the founder of Infowars and the host of a radio show, both of which have ignited controversy because of some of the conspiracy theories Jones peddled.

“We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community,” a Spotify spokesperson said in an email. “Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of ‘The Alex Jones Show’ podcast for violating our hate content policy.”

Despite Spotify’s move, some people expressed their frustration that the company didn’t go far enough, given the inflammatory statements Jones has made in the past. Some Spotify users had called for the removal of the entire radio show, threatening to delete their accounts if Spotify didn’t act.

In response to massive backlash, @Spotify belatedly took down a few Alex Jones / Infowars episodes. The same Alex Jones who terrorized parents grieving over the murder of their children at Sandy Hook Elementary. THAT Alex Jones. Not good enough. Not even close.#DeleteSpotify — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 1, 2018

Hey @Spotify. This is the 3rd day of people asking why you continue to host Alex Jones on your platform without you providing an answer why. We’d all like at least an explanation. https://t.co/FKpaJk3GrY — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) August 1, 2018

Other tech companies have taken limited action against Jones’ content. Last week, Google removed four of his videos that contained hate speech against Muslims and transgender people, while barring him from livestreaming on the site for three months. A day later, Facebook suspended Jones from its social network for 30 days.