California Fires: Photos of the Blazes Devouring the State

A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, California., on Monday, July 30, 2018

At least 17 California fires have destroyed more than 275,000 acres across the state dating back to at least July 23, killing at least six people, injuring hundreds more and displacing thousands, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

The latest on the #CarrFire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties.

The California fires stoked furiously over the past weekend, spreading rapidly and causing Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino, and Napa counties. Redding, the largest city in the Northern California impact area, has been hit particularly hard, with the Carr Fire spreading so far that it has become one of the worst fires in the state's history—and it's only 23% contained as of July 31.

As firefighters continue to battle the blazes—from the Carr Fire to the Mendocino Complex Fire to the Idyllwild Fire—the news continually evolves on this story. For an up-to-the-minute fire update from CAL FIRE, check out these California fire Google Maps .

