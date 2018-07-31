Photography
Apple store in Macau
'Gun Share Program' stand in Chicago
Fossil Fuel
California Wildfires, Lakeport, USA - 30 Jul 2018
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, California., on Monday, July 30, 2018Noah Berger — AP/REX/Shutterstock
California Wildfires, Lakeport, USA - 30 Jul 2018
Carr fire continues to rage
California Wildfires, Lakeport, USA - 30 Jul 2018
Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres
Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres
Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA
Hills are bare after being burned in the Carr Fire near Igo
TOPSHOT-US-ENVIRONMENT-FIRE
california-fire-US
California Wildfires, Redding, USA - 28 Jul 2018
Massive Wildfire Spreads To 80,000 Acres, Scorches Homes Near Redding, CA
APTOPIX California Wildfires
California Wildfires, Redding, USA - 28 Jul 2018
Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA
US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA
US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
Major Wildfire Spreads To 28,000 Acres, Threatens Redding, CA
US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
US-WILDFIRES-CALIFORNIA
California Wildfires
Cranston Fire Spreads
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, California., on Monday, July 30, 2018
Noah Berger — AP/REX/Shutterstock
Photography

California Fires: Photos of the Blazes Devouring the State

John Patrick Pullen,Kacy Burdette
2:27 PM ET

At least 17 California fires have destroyed more than 275,000 acres across the state dating back to at least July 23, killing at least six people, injuring hundreds more and displacing thousands, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

The California fires stoked furiously over the past weekend, spreading rapidly and causing Gov. Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency in Lake, Mendocino, and Napa counties. Redding, the largest city in the Northern California impact area, has been hit particularly hard, with the Carr Fire spreading so far that it has become one of the worst fires in the state's history—and it's only 23% contained as of July 31.

As firefighters continue to battle the blazes—from the Carr Fire to the Mendocino Complex Fire to the Idyllwild Fire—the news continually evolves on this story. For an up-to-the-minute fire update from CAL FIRE, check out these California fire Google Maps.

For images of the damage caused by California fires in 2018, view the photo gallery above.

