California's Carr Fire Is Now One of the Worst in the State's History—And It's Only 23% Contained

Firefighters have made some tentative progress in fighting the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif., but it’s still largely burning out of control. That’s bad news, as it’s already one of the worst fires in California’s history.

As of 7 p.m. local time Monday night, the latest update revealed the fire had consumed just under 104,000 acres and destroyed 818 homes, damaging another 167. At present, say officials at Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), over 4,000 structures are still threatened. The fire has claimed six lives as well, including two firefighters.

While the percentage of the fire that was contained did increase Monday, winds were expected to increase Monday night and Tuesday morning, with hot and dry weather continued to be forecast, which could hamper efforts.

The majority of the Carr Fire losses have occurred in neighborhoods on the north and western side of Redding. The city is located about two and a half hours north of Sacramento.

Cal Fire currently lists the Carr Fire as the ninth worst fire in California history, as ranked by structure destruction. Last year’s Tubbs Fire, which devastated 5,636 structures in Sonoma and claimed 22 lives, tops that ranking.

Wildfires have been a critical problem for California recently. Four of the state’s 10 most destructive fires have occurred in the past year.