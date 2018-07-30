'Game of Thrones' Riverrun Castle Is for Sale

If you’ve ever wanted to live inside the Game of Thrones universe, you now can.

The Riverrun castle that was featured in Game of Thrones season 3 as the home of House Tully is for sale (in real life). The castle, which is actually known as the Gosford Castle, could be yours for as little as 500,000 pounds (about $657,000).

The castle has the capacity for 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. There’s no heating, however, so you better bring a coat or find a way to heat the place. It was actually built in the mid-1800s by the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald Acheson, and has changed hands for years. In 2006, the castle was acquired by Gosford Castle Development Limited, which had hoped to make 23 luxury apartments out of the castle. The facility is partially developed.

According to the listing, only a portion of the castle is for sale. It’s been partially developed and could house six apartments, each with an average of 3,5000 square feet of living space. It’s unknown what the rent might be on those apartments.

But if you’re about more than just apartments and investment, you could also take the colors of House Tully and live it up in Riverrun. After all, it’s not every day that you can live like a lord inside George R.R. Martin’s classic A Song of Ice and Fire.