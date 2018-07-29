Tesla Released a $1,500 Surfboard That Sold Out In a Day

Attention Tesla and surfboard enthusiasts—some new branded merch from Tesla was just released over the weekend. The company collaborated with Lost Surfboards, and is selling a $1,500 surfboard of its own, TechCrunch reported Saturday.

The product page went live on the Tesla online shop early Saturday but the surfboards have already sold out. “The Limited Edition Tesla Surfboard features a mix of the same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars,” a description of the product reads. “The deck is reinforced with light-weight ‘Black Dart’ carbon fiber, inspired by the interiors in our cars, and featuring tonal logos in subtle contrast gloss.”

In other news, Tesla dropped some new merch… It's a limited edition surfboard. No, I don't surf. But it's red and matte black. So I snagged one ¯_(ツ)_/¯https://t.co/2v2G7bnALC pic.twitter.com/aWuMYHK3JC — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 29, 2018

At $1,500 apiece before taxes, only 200 surfboards will be produced, and orders sold out quickly. Lost-brand surfboards have a starting price of $700. According to The Drive, the Tesla boards appear to be geared toward collectors, and not for riding the actual waves.

The boards, which are made to order, are scheduled to ship in two to 10 weeks—but they don’t come with fins.