raceAhead: The Fortune 500 Breaks Another Glass Ceiling

In Australia, the old days are called “frontier times.” A groundbreaking new project is now highlighting the extent of the violence that came with ambitious colonial expansion. Historian Lyndall Ryan has been working to document sites of mass murder of indigenous people and has now identified some 250 sites across almost every state and territory. The massacre map project, the first of its kind, was launched a year ago by the University of Newcastle. The massacres occurred well into the twentieth century, and researchers have been collecting oral histories. “We also find that in the 20th century, more people seem to be killed in one operation, that’s because the weaponry is more sophisticated, the perpetrators know Aboriginal people and they can plan for the attack,” says Ryan.