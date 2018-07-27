John McAfee Will Give You $100K If You Crack His 'Unhackable' Crypto-Wallet

John McAfee has a challenge for you that could net you a whopping $100,000.

In a tweet this week, McAfee challenged anyone to hack the Bitfi cryptowallet. And whoever succeeds will get a $100,000 “bounty” from Bitfi. In the tweet, McAfee said that the task will be impossible and called his wallet the “world’s first unhackable device.”

McAfee, who’s best known for his McAfee suite of antivirus software, partnered with the hardware-based wallet company Bitfi last month. The crypto-wallet stores your cryptocurrency encryption keys in a secured device. In order to use it, you’ll need to set up an account with Bitfi where you can store all of your cryptocurrencies. Next, you’ll connect your Bitfi hardware device to your Wi-Fi connection and sync your Bitfi “wallet ID” with the device. Add that to a secret phrase you need to create and Bitfi argues that the combination of credentials, a hardware device, and a secret phrase will keep you safe.

McAfee’s $100,000 challenge appears to at least partly be a publicity stunt. In order to qualify for the program, you’ll need to buy a Bitfi wallet that has come pre-loaded with coins. You’ll pay $50 for the wallet, but won’t know how to open it. Your challenge will then be to successfully open the wallet and extract the coins, leaving nothing inside. If you’re successful, Bitfi will give you the coins back and an additional $100,000.

If you want to join in the program, click here and email Bitfi directly.