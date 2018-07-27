Good morning. David here, filling in for Alan once more from Berlin, where forest fires come with an added complication: World War II munitions that were buried in the woods, and that nobody knew about until they started exploding around firefighters!

Speaking of munitions, there’s a big argument underway about guns that can be made by anyone with a high-end 3D printer. And even those who aren’t invested in the gun-control debate should be paying attention to this.

Five years ago, a man named Cody Wilson started distributing the 3D-printing files for a weapon called the Liberator, only to have the State Department shut him down for violating arms export controls. Wilson fought back with a suit that ended last week with a settlement that essentially allows his Defense Distributed group to distribute the files freely.

It’s a fascinating case that includes both Second Amendment and First Amendment issues—the schematics are information, so free speech is involved—and those in favor of gun control are naturally deeply concerned about the outcome.

Military veterans who favor more gun control have urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “stop these deadly blueprints from being released.” But the State Department says the Trump administration had to settle because the rule banning Wilson’s distribution of the files recently expired—the government has eased regulations on firearms that don’t “offer a critical military or intelligence advantage to the United States.”

While this debate is clearly worth having, there’s a certain futility to it. When Wilson was forced to stop distributing his 3D-printed gun files, that didn’t stop them spreading online—this is the Internet, after all, and once information is out there, it’s out there. So the current argument is more about trying to discourage others from following in his footsteps, and good luck with that.

This isn’t just about guns, either. While the 3D-printing manufacturing revolution has passed its hype phase and currently remains a niche for hobbyists and product designers, it’s still very likely to take off again at some point. And it will be difficult if not impossible to stop people from making what they want to make, and copying what they want to copy.

