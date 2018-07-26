Lyft Contemplates Offering Rides Where Your Driver Says Nothing

Ride-sharing services can save you a fortune when getting from the airport to the hotel or around town, but if you’re looking for a quiet ride, they’re often not the best option.

Lyft, though, is considering a mode for people looking to get from point A to point B without the chitchat.

Taggart Matthiesen, Lyft‘s head of product for autonomous driving, said the company has considered the idea when he was a guest on the The Verge’s Converge podcast.

Dubbed “zen mode,” it’s meant to signal to drivers that passengers who don’t make small talk aren’t trying to be rude; they just want a little peace and quiet.

“We have thought about it,” said Matthiesen. “I think it’s interesting. At some point, we may play around with that idea, but that’s unfortunately not a feature at this point.”

Will zen mode make it beyond the contemplation phase? Hard to say. Matthiesen noted, for instance, that Lyft’s push to bring self-driving cars into its fleet could make that feature obsolete.

“The autonomous car is going to know a lot more [about you],” he said. “It’s going to know your temperature that you’re going to want. It’s probably also going to know that it’s early in the morning, and so it’s going to have a dark-lit cabin to let you sleep. Maybe you can even relax in the seat, and the back will extend into some sort of lie-flat mode. Maybe not complete lie-flat, just based on the area, but a good recline.”

Still, judging by social media, the idea of a driver who focuses on the road and not the passenger’s life story is a pretty appealing one.

You know what I appreciate more than anything? A quiet Lyft driver. — dylan (@dyllyp) February 23, 2018

My lyft driver will not shut up! I’m hot and hangry lady, let’s play the quiet game please. — M. (@MinaLopez24) July 26, 2018

I would love if my @lyft driver would stop asking me so many questions. I need some quiet time. — Victoria Chantel (@victoriachantel) July 23, 2018

I hate getting into an Uber’s, Lyft, or shuttle where the driver wants to talk to you…… Please, just drive and let me have my quiet time 😩 — Daphny ✨ (@_itsdaph) July 23, 2018

Hi @lyft , I need driver quiet hours, where at a certain time they gotta not be trying to hold a whole conversation. Please give us the option. We sleepy. — Xavier Omär 💗⚡️ (@XvrOmar) June 28, 2018

It seems bonkers that both Uber and Lyft don’t have a “Quiet” option you can select so both driver and passenger know when conversation is not preferred. — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) June 24, 2018

The call for quiet drivers isn’t limited to Lyft. Uber passengers are just as vocal in their pleas for silence.