Taco Bell Cheese Dip Is Recalled Over Botulism Fears

Thousands of cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being recalled over concerns that the product showed signs of separation, which can lead to the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism.

Kraft Heinz Co. said in a press release that it would voluntarily recall approximately 7,000 cases of cans of the cheese dip that have “best when used by” dates between Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019. There have been no customer complaints about the product yet. The company warned customers not to consume the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

“We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed,” Kraft Heinz wrote in its statement.

Consumers were encouraged to return the product to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund.

Botulism is a rare poisoning that can be fatal. Symptoms include difficulty swallowing or speaking, weakness, dizziness, and double vision, among other physical symptoms.