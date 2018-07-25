'Hamilton' the Movie? Studios Are in a Bidding War for the Musical's Film Rights

Hamilton could soon be coming to a screen near you.

A number of studios are reportedly in a bidding war for the movie rights to Hamilton—but it won’t be a screen adaptation. The movie is a recording of the live Broadway show, recorded in 2016, with Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the rights could sell for more than $50 million.

The movie will be an exact recording of the musical as it appeared on stage, even including the intermission. But while Hamilton continues to tour the U.S. and is being staged in London as well, sellers are reportedly requesting that that it not appear on the big screen or streaming, meaning that it might not make the leap from stage to screen until 2020 or 2021, reports the WSJ.

The musical, which opened in 2015, has grossed close to $400 million in New York alone. It is the recipient of 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Warner Bros. and Twentieth Century Fox are reportedly amongst the interested buyers. Warner Bros. earlier bought the rights to the film version of Miranda’s earlier play, In the Heights.