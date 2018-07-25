Facebook's 'Watch Party' Lets You Watch Videos With Your Friends

By Emily Price
2:41 PM EDT

Facebook is rolling out a new video feature this week called ‘Watch Party,’ which allows groups on the social network to stream video together at the same time and comment on what they see.

The Watch Party feature is exclusive to Facebook Groups, so you’ll need to be a part of one in order to use it.

To make it work, go to your Facebook group’s page and post a Watch Party, just as you might any other type of post. You can search through videos on Facebook (YouTube and other videos aren’t supported) to add to the queue, which will start playing once a few people have joined. Both you and those attending your “party” can add videos to the queue as you go, with guest’s video suggestions requiring approval from the party’s host.

For now, the feature is only available for Groups, but Facebook says it’s working on adding it for Pages as well.

