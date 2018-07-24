Russian Hacking, Chinese Fiscal Policy, eBay to eSports: CEO Daily for July 24, 2018

Good morning. David here again, filling in for Alan.

Google may have to pay a $5 billion antitrust fine in Europe over its anticompetitive Android practices, but Alphabet’s investors are in no mood to punish the company. After Alphabet beat analyst estimates for second-quarter revenues ($26.24 billion rather than $25.55 billion,) its shares popped by as much as 6.1%.

The key here is that Google’s ad business is growing, largely thanks to mobile, and that the company is spending less money on so-called traffic acquisition—i.e. getting people to use its search services—and therefore enjoys a higher operating margin.

At this point, it’s worth remembering what that fine (which Google is appealing) was all about: Google’s abuse of its control of the market-dominating Android mobile operating system to illegally steer people towards its search services, thus entrenching them and shutting out competition.

Google doesn’t just have to pay a fat fine; it has to stop doing what it’s been doing with Android, otherwise in a few months it may have to start paying an additional daily fine of 5% of global revenues. This behavioral change won’t yield instant results for Google’s competitors in search and other key mobile services, but in the long term it will likely make a difference. Alphabet’s investors had better keep a close eye on the situation, and not treat the antitrust crackdown as a one-off inconvenience.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump railed against Amazon again yesterday, with the consequent antitrust enforcement fears leading to a temporary dip in that company’s share price. I’d recommend reading Joe Nocera’s Bloomberg piece about the outburst, which notes how Trump’s tweets—largely retribution against Jeff Bezos for the Washington Post‘s critical reporting—could taint a potential antitrust case against Amazon.

The situation is not a million miles away from what I was saying yesterday, about European regulatory enforcement on U.S. tech giants becoming part of the Trump trade war narrative. With the president being so keen to inject himself into crucial conversations about the future of business, those debates risk being redefined and perhaps ultimately derailed.

More news below.