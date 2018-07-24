BrewDog Is Offering 'Pawties' for Dogs — Beer Included

Craft brewery BrewDog is offering something a little different for four-legged visitors to its Columbus, Ohio, brewery: beer for dogs.

BrewDog announced this week that it’s now brewing beer for dogs, as well as humans. Even better, it’s also offering ‘Pawties’ for those furry companions so they can celebrate birthdays at the brewery with all their friends, NBC4i reports.

A Pawtie includes dog-sized party hats, dog-friendly cake, and beer for the birthday pup and all their friends. The event is held at the brewery’s outdoor dog park, aptly named DogTap.

The “beer” that pups will consume is a bit different than the one their human friends will have. It’s made from boiled carrots and bananas. It’s also cheaper. A Pawtie is $10/per pup and includes all the cake, hats, and the beer.

Headquartered in Scotland, BrewDog opened its first location in the United States in Ohio last year. The self-proclaimed “beer for punks” often creates unique brews, including a high-ABV beer that is sold in a taxidermy squirrel and a low-calorie brew with just 23 calories per 330-milliliter bottle.