Why Amazon's Site Crashed on Prime Day
Close-up of Amazon Prime package advertising the Prime Day 2018 promotion, on a granite surface, San Ramon, California, July 13, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Smith Collection/Gado Getty Images
By Emily Price
1:45 PM EDT

We now know the reason for Amazon’s brief outage on Prime Day. The retailer reportedly didn’t have enough servers to handle the traffic surge for the day, forcing it to launch a scaled-down version of its homepage and block international traffic, CNBC reports.

According to internal documents, Amazon had to manually add servers to address the issue, something CBNC says may be an indication that the company’s auto-scaling feature failed. The also appears that the issue didn’t just impact Amazon’s e-commerce site. The company’s voice-operated assistant Alexa and Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch also reportedly had functionality problems during the outage and some of its warehouses were not able to scan or package orders.

While the site’s issues lasted several hours, it doesn’t appear as though the outage had much of an impact on the company’s sales for the day. Amazon has said that Prime Day was the biggest shopping event in the company’s history and that it sold over 1 million products during the event.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE