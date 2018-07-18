Photography
Search
TechHackers Targeting Online Retailers Can Cost Businesses Billions Of Dollars
online-retail-hacking
TravelThese Are the Airports Where You’re Most Likely To Be Hacked
airport-wifi-hacking
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TecheBay Is Conducting a ‘Mass Layoff’ in the Bay Area
ebay-headquarters-layoffsEarns EBay, San Jose, USA
Photographer of the Year Grand Prize, "Displaced." Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitation near Tangkhali refugee camp in Ukhiya. Shot on iPhone 7.Jashim Salam
Processed with VSCO with b5 preset
Processed with VSCO with kp3 preset
Processed with VSCO with j5 preset
Processed with VSCO with s2 preset
Processed with VSCOcam with c3 preset
Iftar on a destroyed street in Douma
INCENDIO - BETIM - MG . INCENDIO DE GRANDES PROPORCOES AMEACA DISTRIBUIDORAS DE COMBUSTIVEL PROXIMO A REGAP EM BETIM MG . FOTO: MOISES SILVA / O TEMPO 1.9.2017
Processed with VSCO with m5 preset
Processed with VSCO with hb2 preset Processed with Snapseed.
Processed with VSCO with acg preset
Processed with VSCO with acg preset
Processed with VSCO with acg preset
Processed with VSCO with j1 preset
Processed with VSCO with j1 preset
Processed with VSCO with j1 preset
Processed with VSCO with c8 preset
Processed with VSCO with j3 preset
Processed with VSCO with c1 preset
Processed with VSCO with j5 preset
Processed with VSCO with au5 preset
Photographer of the Year Grand Prize, "Displaced." Rohingya children watching an awareness film about health and sanitat
... VIEW MORE

Jashim Salam
1 of 64
Photography

See the Best iPhone Photos of 2018

Kacy Burdette
11:04 AM ET

It has been over 10 years since the world was introduced to the device that revolutionized mobile phones and shook up the photography industry. Since then, smartphone cameras, including Apple's iPhone, have become so advanced that even professional photographers like Luisa Dörr, who shot the TIME FIRSTS covers last September with just her iPhone, have used them instead of a DSLR.

The iPhone Photography Awards or IPPAWARDS is the first and longest running iPhone photography competition. Since 2007, IPPAWARDS has been celebrating photographers who have used this technology and have proven that it isn't just the equipment but the person who can take a great photo.

See the winners of the 2008 IPPAWARDS

Over thousands of images were submitted in more than 140 countries around the world. Winners and finalists of these awards used a wide range of phone models such as the recent iPhone X to the older iPhone 5.

“iPhone users have become very fluent in visual storytelling" Kenan Aktulun, founder of IPPAWARDS, said in the press release. "This year’s photos were technically impressive and many of them were very personal.”

The Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award winner receives an iPad Pro, and the first, second, and third place winners each receive an Apple Watch Sport. The first place winners in each category are awarded a Gold Bar and the second and third winners each get a Palladium or Platinum Bar from a private gold mint.

The gallery above shows the Grand Prize Winner Photographer of the Year Award winners and winning photos in each of the 18 categories.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2018 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Commentary
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE