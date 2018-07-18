Hy-Vee Grocery Chain Recalls Pasta Salad Tied To Salmonella

Hy-Vee, the Midwestern employee-owned supermarket chain is recalling a pasta salad after reports of salmonella contamination, KCCI Des Moines reported.

The Iowa-based company said Tuesday that it would recall the pasta after 20 people reported getting sick from salmonella. Hy-Vee sold the pasta salad in eight states, including Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Wisconsin. The salmonella outbreak occurred in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota, according to CNN.

Hy-Vee’s recall of the product includes both the one-pound and three-pound containers of Spring Pasta Salad, produced between June 1, 2018 and July 13, 2018, with an expiration date range between June 22, 2018, and Aug. 3, 2018.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee voluntarily removed the product last night from all of its shelves and service cases as soon as the grocery chain was notified about the situation,” the company wrote in a statement.

The salmonella bacteria can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection, and usually lasts between four and seven days.

Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store. The company can be reached by phone at 1-800-772-4098.