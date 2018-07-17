Term Sheet -- Tuesday, July 17

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

PEOPLE MOVES: Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz has promoted Connie Chan to general partner with a focus on consumer investments. Chan, a partner who joined as an analyst in 2011, is the first general partner to get promoted from within the firm. Her promotion means that Andreessen Horowitz is breaking its long-standing requirement that general partners need to have operating experience prior to joining. (Chan is also speaking on a “China Innovation” panel at Brainstorm Tech today). Read the full story here.

UBER’S TRIALS & TRIBULATIONS: Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference kicked off yesterday with a conversation between Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Just before the interview, it was revealed that Uber is facing a federal investigation over alleged gender discrimination. “Sometimes it takes a punch in the face to see things clearly,” Khosrowshahi said. “This was one of the moments for me. This was a rough week, but it was incredibly motivating.”

Below is an excerpt of the comments he made at Fortune’s conference. (Read the full story here.)

On fixing Uber’s culture:

Shortly after taking charge at Uber, Khosrowshahi asked employees to submit ideas for a new set of corporate values. The crowdsourcing effort resulted in the company’s eight “cultural norms,” including one that states: “We do the right thing. Period.”

But changing culture is easier said than done. Uber is being investigated by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission following a complaint about gender discrimination. That followed last week’s exit of Uber’s HR chief, Liane Hornsey, who resigned after claims that she ignored allegations of racial discrimination. Adding to the fire, on Friday, it was reported that Uber’s chief operating officer, Barney Harford, had made allegedly insensitive comments about women and minorities.

Khosrowshahi responded to the steady drip of bad news on Monday by saying: “We take very seriously anything having to do with anyone, but especially with our senior officers. We’re not going to run a process through the press, we’re going to run a process the right way.”

When asked if Harford’s job is safe, Khosrowshahi was non-committal, saying “it’s too soon” to tell.

On the planned IPO:

Khosrowshahi has been vocal about plans to take Uber public in 2019, saying that the company is in a “good position” in terms of its profitability, excluding certain expenses, and margins. However, Uber hasn’t had a chief financial officer since 2015—a glaring hole for a company planning an IPO — and a loss of nearly $4.5 billion last year.

At Brainstorm Tech on Monday, Khosrowshahi said he doesn’t think Uber needs to be profitable before going public, but that there should be a very clear path to profitability.

“I don’t want to be dependent private, public, or any markets to fund the business expansion in front of us, so I look at cash before profits,” he said, referring to being cash-flow positive, a popular measure that indicates a company’s liquid assets are increasing, allowing it to settle debts and pay expenses. “But over a period of time, it is absolutely important for the business to be profitable.”

On e-bikes and scooters:

Uber recently acquired dockless e-bike service Jump Bikes (formerly known as Social Bicycles) for a reported $200 million. The purchase lets Uber expand into an urban mobility company, a catch-all phrase for many kinds of transportation.

Khosrowshahi re-emphasized that commitment on Monday, saying that travel within cities will change radically in the next five to 10 years. “It’s a huge opportunity,” he said about e-bikes and scooters.

Read the full story here.