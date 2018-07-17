Want to Get Paid to Sleep? This Internship Might Be for You

What’s better than sleep? Getting paid to sleep, that’s what.

Big-box retailer Mattress Firm has announced an internship opportunity that will allow one lucky person to become the company’s “Snoozetern.” In the role, the person will be tasked with testing the company’s mattresses to see how they hold up. And although sleeping on them will be the main job function, the person will also need to determine what their “optimal head and foot positions” might be and figure out the best positions for hanging out in bed to watch Netflix, check social media, and more.

“Of course, you’ll want your friends to know that you’re ‘sleeping your best life’ so regular appearances on Mattress Firm’s social channels will make the job of your dreams official,” Mattress Firm said in its job description. “Feed your inquisitive nature by interviewing our sleep experts, finding out what the social sphere wants to know and determining the perfect amount of pillows needed for the ‘I’m-sleeping-but-still-taking-a-picture-of-myself’ selfie.”

In order to get the gig, applicants will need to create a video for why they are ideal for the job. All applications are due by July 23. The position is only available to adults who consider themselves “proficient in napping, regardless of time of day.” Applicants will also need to like different surfaces and textures, be passionate about sleep and comfort (who isn’t?), and willing to talk about sleep. Applicants will also need to know how to create short videos on software like Animoto, iMovie, Adobe Spark, or Final Cut Pro.

The Snoozetern will start the job on Aug. 15. The person will need to be willing to work in the Houston area.