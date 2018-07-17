Working in and around a big city doesn’t mean one has to be a cog in the machine. These small- and medium-sized companies in the New York area are notable for their efforts to empower employees and encourage teamwork. To compile this year’s best workplaces in the area, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 33,000 employees. According to participants, these are the best companies with less than 1,000 employees to work for in the region.
1
Shift Digital
U.S. employees: 390
Industry: Information Technology
Employees say:
“The executives make Shift a great place to work. I’ve never had a job where I had the opportunity to sit down with the CEO and COO within my first two weeks of working there. They provide every employee the opportunity to succeed and grow.”
2
West Monroe Partners
U.S. employees: 850
Industry: Consulting – Management
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“West Monroe leadership encourages bravery and ownership in decision making. If there is something you’re passionate about that you want to lead, you’re encouraged to speak up and seize the opportunity!”
3
The Trade Desk
U.S. employees: 618
Industry: Advertising
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The Trade Desk is far and away the best company I’ve ever worked for. Leadership is honest, transparent, and they have provided a clear vision for what we are all working toward. We have maintained our core values even as we’ve grown substantially.”
4
Horizon Pharma plc
U.S. employees: 837
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Employees say:
“The culture and ethics of our company are beyond any other business I’ve had the pleasure of working for. Everyone works hard and we individually bring our BEST to the table. It’s an environment where everyone’s contributions count for something. ”
5
The Wireless Experience
U.S. employees: 412
Industry: Computers/electronics
Major locations in N.Y. area: Manahawkin, NJ; Toms River, NJ; Holmdel, NJ; Warrington, PA
Employees say:
“I love this company. We stick together. We help each other. We are family! I love [my boss]. He is the best boss I’ve ever had in my life! I love what this company stands for (core values).”
6
Bankers Healthcare Group
U.S. employees: 302
Industry: Banking/Credit Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Syracuse, NY
Employees say:
“There is a entrepreneurial spirit here, which allows for innovation that you don’t see at many companies. For example, I was empowered to create a Knowledge Transfer program, in which employees work with other departments and learn their day-to-day.”
7
Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center & Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences, Inc.
U.S. employees: 936
Industry: Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: Commack, NY
Employees say:
“The Gurwin name is well known throughout the community in a positive way. Gurwin has always had and still has a reputation for being a great Nursing Home and a place that anyone would want to work.”
8
Yext
U.S. employees: 656
Industry: Software
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“For me, what makes Yext unique is their executive team. I’ve worked with them for years, so there’s an innate trust, giving me the foundational motivation to work hard for them.”
9
First American Equipment Finance
U.S. employees: 211
Industry: Banking/Credit Services
Major locations in N.Y. area:New York City; Fairport, NY
Employees say:
“This is the only company I have ever worked where I’ve been given the freedom and resources to create, imagine, and implement a whole new way of doing things. This is not a company that says we’ve always done it this way. ”
10
Acumen Solutions,Inc.
U.S. employees: 661
Industry: IT Consulting
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The culture of Acumen is what it makes it so unique. Everyone here has their own flavor of Acumen quirkiness, they all blend together in teams. The commitment to “anything is possible,” a core value, is not just a pie in the sky, it is a way of life.”
11
Amobee
U.S. employees: 283
Industry: Advertising
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“I feel pride in our goals and share in other teams’ success. The people and culture are welcoming and supportive. I’m always motivated to excel and push to contribute any increase to our bottom line and I believe in this company.”
12
Atlas Search
U.S. employees: 38
Industry: Staffing & Recruitment
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The personalities that work here. There are so many different types of people that work here, we are always encouraged to be ourselves and some how the personalities end up blending. They encourage a true work-hard play-hard mentality.”
13
Button
U.S. employees: 58
Industry: Software
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The spirit of omotenashi, or anticipating others needs, is considered in everything that we do as a company — both internally and externally. This makes Button a friendly, awesome place.”
14
Atlassian
U.S. employees: 896
Industry: Software
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“We’re committed to our core values. I love to see my colleagues reference these in our decision-making process, regardless of their level in the organization. The people I work with challenge and inspire me.”
15
Schweiger Dermatology Group
U.S. employees: 518
Industry: Specialty
Major locations in N.Y. area: Long Island, NY; New York City; Amityville, NY; Freehold, NJ; Hoboken, NJ; Smithtown, NY; Great Neck, NY
Employees say:
“Transparency and adaptability. The company is very honest and with the many changes that comes with a growing company, it makes every effort to adapt to the best of its ability.”
16
Goldberg Segalla
U.S. employees: 755
Industry: Legal
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City; Buffalo, NY
Employees say:
“The work we do here is truly collaborative. Many companies use this buzzword — but for us, it’s at the core of our culture and our business model. Though I work in Marketing, I’ve even helped attorneys on successful defense strategy!”
17
Bombas
U.S. employees: 37
Industry: Clothing
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Setting the tone on employees’ first day, they’re given 10 pairs of our specially-designed donation socks and instructed to hand them out to those less fortunate in hopes of fostering an immediate connection with the community that we serve.”
18
Gibbons P.C.
U.S. employees: 320
Industry: Legal
Major locations in N.Y. area: Newark, NJ; New York City; Trenton, NJ
Employees say:
“This firm has always been a caring organization. We see all of our employees, not just the professional staff, as valuable members of the team. The average length of service for our non-attorney staff is over 15 years.”
19
Pariveda Solutions
U.S. employees: 551
Industry: IT Consulting
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The emphasis on talent development makes it feel like the people and their career goals come first. This shows through the consistent vision, strategy and tactical initiatives that continue to drive this point home.”
20
The Bonadio Group
U.S. employees: 762
Industry: Accounting
Major locations in N.Y. area: Pittsford, NY
Employees say:
“This company acknowledges your strengths and lets you shine. I enjoy a variety of different tasks within my role and as soon as I expressed interest, management was open and ready to redefine my role to incorporate areas I felt I would excel within.”
21
PURE Insurance
U.S. employees: 510
Industry: General Insurance, Auto Insurance, Home Insurance
Major locations in N.Y. area: White Plains, NY; NYC; Basking Ridge, NJ
Employees say:
“PURE breaks the stereotype of a company in our industry. We are diverse. We are fun. We are caring. We act with a purpose. The people here not only help you develop as a professional, but also as an individual in the community.”
22
Keeping Current Matters
U.S. employees: 20
Industry: Education & Training
Major locations in N.Y. area: Ronkonkoma, NY
Employees say:
“Leadership believes that when we’re happy and doing our best work, we will be able to contribute significantly more to the team. Because of this, we are able to shift positions and roles in order to do what we really love.”
23
Constellation Health Services
U.S. employees: 454
Industry: Professional Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: Norwalk, CT
Employees say:
“I have never felt as if a superior is condescending. All of my life I have worked for superiors that felt the need to display their superiority. At Constellation I feel as if I’m part of a team.”
24
Hillmann Consulting, LLC
U.S. employees: 117
Industry: Consulting Engineering, Consulting Environmental
Major locations in N.Y. area: Union, NJ; Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Employees say: “We have an amazing Culture Club that recently enhanced our core values, corporate mission statement and purpose. We are truly living that culture each day.”
25
Riskified Inc
U.S. employees: Confidential
Industry: Technology
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“People, product, and vision at Riskified are exceptional. Everyone at Riskified is intelligent, hard working, and thoughtful. The product has set us apart from competitors and driven high growth and rapid expansion.”
