Working in and around a big city doesn’t mean one has to be a cog in the machine. These small- and medium-sized companies in the New York area are notable for their efforts to empower employees and encourage teamwork. To compile this year’s best workplaces in the area, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 33,000 employees. According to participants, these are the best companies with less than 1,000 employees to work for in the region.

