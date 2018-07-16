Netflix Is Testing a New Way to Tease Its Shows

Netflix is eyeing a new way to entice you to watch its original shows.

The company has been quietly testing a feature that plays previews for its original shows on the login screen inside its app, TechCrunch reports after seeing the feature and confirming it with the streaming-video service. The feature displays full-screen photos of several Netflix original series, including Orange is the New Black and 13 Reasons Why, among others. If you stay on the login screen, multiple images scroll through.

According to TechCrunch, it noticed the test on a Roku media player and Fire TV. In a statement to the news outlet, however, Netflix said that it’s running the test to its “TV” app, which means it’s likely also visible on other devices that are running the Netflix made-for-TV version.

It’s unknown whether Netflix will keep the feature running after its test, but it might make some sense. Currently, the login screen displays profiles and black backgrounds. By bringing Netflix’s original series to the page you use to log in, the company can show more people its series and ostensibly attract more folks to the shows.

Netflix didn’t tell TechCrunch how long it plans to run the ads, but could ultimately decide whether to keep them running based on how they affect viewership. It’s also unknown whether the feature would come to other versions of the app.