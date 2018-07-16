Many customers shopping for deals on Amazon.com on Monday—also known as Amazon Prime Day—are reporting the company’s website is down. A Black Friday-like day of deals for those with Amazon Prime memberships, Amazon Prime Day is among the busiest shopping says of the year for the e-commerce giant. However a glitch seems to made Amazon’s website crash for some shoppers in search of Prime Day deals.

Instead of finding the best Amazon Prime Day deals, customers are being served up images of the “dogs of Amazon,” which appear when amazon.com is down, along with a notice saying “sorry, something went wrong on our end.”

screenshot dogs of Amazon.

According to the website DownDetector.com, which tracks website outages, Amazon’s website has not been working properly since 3:04 p.m. EDT. Amazon Prime Day 2018 began at 3:00 p.m. EDT. DownDetector.com’s outage map shows where customers have reported experiencing difficulty with Amazon’s website.

When contacted about the Amazon Prime Day outage, the company said that some customers were having difficulty shopping, and it was working to resolve the issue quickly. However it also noted that many people were nabbing Prime Day deals successfully. In the first hour of 2018’s Prime Day, U.S. customers ordered more items compared to Amazon’s 2017 sale day.

Retailers are likely looking at Amazon’s Prime Day glitch with glee, as many, like Target, have developed strategies combat Amazon’s promotion and win over shoppers looking for good deals. A recent study found that Amazon Prime Day impacts foot traffic at competing retail locations.

Every major retailer CEO seeing the amazon site crash at the start of #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/DYN2OzW0z8 — Ryan Khadije (@KhadijeRyan) July 16, 2018

In 2017, Prime Day was one of Amazon’s largest shopping days — topped only by Cyber Monday.

This story has been updated to add comment from Amazon.