Virginia Man Totals $300,000 Sports Car 1 Day After Buying It

“Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday,” the Fairfax County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Saturday after a Virginia man crashed his $300,000 car. The man totaled the car after driving too fast into a tree, NBC Washington reported.

Police shared a photo of the destroyed McLaren 720S, described on the McLaren website as a “ferociously fast” vehicle that also “gives you the ultimate balance of power with control.” Unfortunately, it seems the vehicle’s owner had neither when he hit the tree just off the road in Great Falls, Va.

The driver was taken to a hospital after the accident, with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, police told the Washington Post. The man was not identified.

The car wreck occurred as a result of speeding, and so police used the incident as an opportunity to remind drivers to “slow down.” They added, “it could cost you.”

In this case, upwards of $300,000.