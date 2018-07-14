'Hacknet' Is Free on Steam Right Now

The PC game Hacknet is free for a very short time on Steam.

The simulation game is free until 1 p.m. ET Saturday, July 14. After that, Hacknet goes back to its original price of $10.

In the game, you play a series of missions after receiving a message from deceased hacker, Bit. According to Hacknet’s Steam description, the hacking simulations are based on actual UNIX commands to create a realistic and immersive simulation experience. However, Hacknet is also meant for people without any prior experience to enjoy.

Downloaded content is available to add on to the game once you’ve finished.

Steam also has a number of other discounted games, some ending Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Hacknet is made by small Australia-based developer Surprise Attack Games. The indie game label launched in 2013 and has since worked on more than a dozen projects, including Hacknet, which came out in 2015.