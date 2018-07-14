Amazon’s dominance is often regarded as the harbinger to the brick-and-mortar stores’ demise, so it’s not surprising that its biggest sale of the year would put a damper on other stores’ business.

New data from Foursquare reveals the week of Amazon Prime Day 2017 was the lowest of the entire summer in terms of foot traffic for retailers. The data compares drops in foot traffic the week of and after Prime Day compared to the eight surrounding weeks. The data excludes July 4 for the purpose of this study, which was considered an anomaly due to an increase in last-minute shopping.

Department stores saw the biggest drop the week of Amazon Prime Day, with a comparably high drop the week after as well. Big box and clothing stores also saw drops, but to a lesser degree than department, discount, and electronic stores.

It remains to be seen whether or not the same will happen this year as the longest Prime Day ever takes place next week.