Amazon Prime Day 2018, a 36-hour annual sale that kicks off on Monday, will offer “more than one million deals” on products available through the online retailer, an increase over the “hundreds of thousands” last year.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will also be available in more countries in 2018 with Australia, Singapore, Netherlands, and Luxembourg are joining Amazon’s deal day this year. Amazon Prime Day deals were already available in U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria, as well as the United States.

Amazon Prime Day Deals will be added throughout the day on Monday, starting at noon PST. So, it pays to check Amazon frequently.

But now for the important stuff: What are the Amazon Prime Day discounts for 2018?

Of course, we don’t know all 1 million of them, but we do already know about a good number of Prime Day bargains. Here are some of the highlights:

Amazon-Specific Prime Day Deals

Amazon is already cutting the price of Amazon-specific products in anticipation of the Amazon Prime Day. You can get an Echo Show for $130 right now, or $100 off its regular price; and the Echo Dot for $34.99 (it’s typically $50). You can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 (it’s normally $10 a month), four months of Amazon Music for $1 (usually $7.99 a month), and three months of Audible for $4.95 per month. Meanwhile, a number of movie rentals have been reduced to $2 for Amazon Prime Day. Also, gamers can get a free video game from Twitch every day leading up to Prime Day, as well as a few after.

On Monday, Amazon will offer the Kindle Paperwhite for $80, and its Blink XT1 Home Security Camera system for $75 (it’s typically $130). The Amazon Tap Portable Alexa Speaker will be discounted to $84.99 ($45 off), and the Fire TV Cube will be sold as a bundle with the Cloud Cam for $209.98 ($40 off).

And on Monday, if you shop at Whole Foods, you can get $10 in Amazon credit for spending $10 on groceries, courtesy of Amazon.

Other Amazon Prime Day 2018 Deals

Again, there will (literally) be a million of these Amazon Prime Day discounts come Monday, but here are a few of the best deals that have been announced so far:

Instant Pot 6-Quart 10-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker – $99.99 ($40 off)

Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Bluetooth Speaker – $49.99 ($50 off)

TCL 55-inch 4k Roku Smart TV – $584.99 ($125 off)

Eufy RoboVac 30 – $239.99 ($30 off)

AncestryDNA kits – $54.99 ($40 off)