Netflix Ends HBO's 17-Year Streak With the Most Emmy Nominations

After a 17-year streak, HBO was not the network with the most 2018 Emmy nominations. Netflix took the top honors with 112 nominations.

HBO had a total of 108 nominations, and its blockbuster show Game of Thrones received 22 nominations, the most for a single show. HBO’s other hit drama, Westworld, was nominated 21 times (tied with Saturday Night Live).

Netflix took home its first Emmy win with House of Cards in 2013. The streaming platform has snapped up big names for forthcoming shows and movies including former president Barack Obama, media mogul Shonda Rhimes and more, forcing networks and streaming services to compete.

Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning. A full list can be found here.