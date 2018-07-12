America eats a lot of hamburgers, and a lot of the time, they’re not really satisfying. Sometimes, though, they’re transcendental—the stuff foodie dreams are made of—and those are the burgers worth seeking out.

TripAdvisor has pulled feedback from its users to assemble a list of the best burger joints across the country. Whether you’re looking for something traditional or prefer to get a little daring (a burger with peanut butter and fried eggs, anyone?), these are the places that captured diners’ (clogged artery) hearts.

1. Al’s Burger Shack, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Located, fittingly, near the University of North Carolina campus, this restaurant captured top honors for its big juicy burgers and rosemary fries.

2. Brooks Gourmet Burgers and Dogs, Naples, Fla.

Unique offerings (such as the “donut burger,” which wedges a bacon cheeseburger between two glazed donuts) are done so well they turned people’s heads.

3. Honest Abe’s Burgers and Freedon, Lincoln, Neb.

It boasts the “Greatest Burger Ever” on the menu, complete with “awesome sauce.” You’ll have to decide for yourself if the title is worthy.

4. Grumps Burgers, Granbury, Texas

Dubbed “clean” and “affordable,” this Texas diner is best known for its “Queso Burger,” which adds an ooey, gooey layer to the beef.

5. Slabtown Cafe and Burgers, Traverse City, Mich.

Located on the city’s west side, this joint serves up 800 pounds of burgers per day and offers a full menu of specialty burgers.

6. Burger Republic, Nashville, Tenn.

Angus beef, gourmet burgers, and craft beer draw in the crowds. The “Tennessee” burger with Jack Daniel’s honey glaze and smoked ketchup is a favorite.

7. Pearl’s Deluxe Burger, San Francisco, Calif.

A staple in the city for 15 years, it’s a no-frills establishment with affordable prices, making it a unique option for Bay Area eaters.

8. Back Door Grill, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Try the “Dirty Harry” burger—the aforementioned peanut butter and fried egg concoction—if you’re feeling lucky, punk.

9. MacPhail’s Burgers, Jackson, Wyo.

Serving up burgers to the locals since 1945, this restaurant earns raves for getting the burger basics just right.

10. The Burger Dive, Billings, Mo.

An homage to classic drive-ins, it blends that old-time feel with innovative takes on burgers with unique toppings.