An inflatable, baby version of President Donald Trump could be appearing over his golf course in Scotland this weekend.

The balloon is already due to fly over Parliament in London on Friday to coincide with the president’s visit to the U.K., but now over 4,500 people have signed a petition calling for it to be flown near Turnberry, a Trump-owned golf course he plans to visit on Saturday.

The people who started the campaign say that the balloon is a means to ensure that Trump “knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him.”

The petition notes that local police will allow it provided that “pertinent parties” give proper authorization. The organizers have contacted the chief of police in Scotland, National Air Traffic Control, the Civil Aviation Authority, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and hope to use the petition to enable the various authorities to see that there is “clear and substantive public interest in it flying.”

The Trump Baby Blimp is inflated during a practice test, at Bingfield Park in north London. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images)

The organizers claim that flying the balloon is their right “pursuant to the rights of Freedom of Assembly and of Association,” as well as the right to protest peacefully.

The balloon, which is 20 feet tall, was created via a crowdfunding campaign that managed to collect over $23,000 to fund it. Over 10,000 individuals signed an ensuing petition to get it off the ground in London, which London mayor Sadiq Khan approved last week, after determining that “peaceful protest…can take many different forms.”

Leo Murray, an environmental campaigner who is behind the effort, told The Guardian that he hopes eventually to take the balloon beyond the U.K., sending it on a world tour, shadowing Trump’s “so-called diplomatic missions.”