New Democratic Superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Won Another Primary—In a District She Didn't Even Run In

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old first-time candidate who recently won her primary in New York’s 14th district, has won again—in a race she wasn’t even running in.

The candidate shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “Shockingly – and I’m told this is not a joke – we have ALSO won a primary in the neighboring 15th Congressional District via write-in campaign on the Reform line!”

“While I am honored that so many Bronxites are excited about our campaign, I will remain the Dem nominee for NY-14,” she continued.

First reported by the New York Daily News, voters in New York’s 15th district, which neighbors the one which Ocasio-Cortez won, elected her to the Reform Party ticket. The party had no candidates running in the district, and had therefore encouraged unaffiliated voters to write in their chosen candidate.

Despite the unintentional win, Ocasio-Cortez is unable to accept the nomination in a second district. State law in New York prohibits candidates from running for two offices simultaneously. Nevertheless, Ocasio-Cortez’s win in NY-15 demonstrates the mass enthusiasm surrounding the up-and-comer, who is expected to easily win her election in November.