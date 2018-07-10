Term Sheet -- Tuesday, July 10

Hello, Term Sheet readers! Lucinda here taking over for a few days. You might know me best for bemoaning the never-ending stream of June IPOs this year. Reach me at lucinda.shen@fortune.com with deals until Polina makes her return for Monday’s Term Sheet.

WE CAN’T STOP, WE WON’T STOP: Will the music ever end for scooter sharing?

Hot on the heels of a $150 million raise that pushed Bird into the unicorn club, a $335 million raise with Uber, Alphabet’s GV, IVP, Atomico, and Fidelity has pushed the valuation of Lime Bike, a scooter and bike sharing app, to $1.1 billion.

Uber will also make Lime scooters available through its app.

Seems like Uber is also sticking with the ask-for-forgiveness-later strategy, even with a new CEO. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged following the acquisition of fellow scooter and bike sharing firm, Jump Bike, that scooters are indeed in “in an odd spot” thanks to a lack of regulation, according to TechCrunch. Both San Francisco and Santa Monica are in the process of regulating electric scooters, with the former having banned such equipment until regulation passes.

Also of note: Uber is investing alongside Alphabet—whose self-driving car unit Waymo was previously in a legal battle with Uber over trade secrets. The two settled in February with Uber paying out the equivalent of about $245 million.

That comes as Uber goes head-to-head with Lyft in a war to become the one-stop shop for transportation. Lyft last week snapped up the country’s largest bike sharing firm Motivate for an estimated $250 million. No news yet on Lyft officially jumping into the scooter wars—though perhaps it’s just a matter of time.

The Information reported back in May that Lyft was in talks with San Francisco officials over a potential permit.

TOYS “R” US: What may be giving Toys “R” Us employees some wind in their sails: brand equity. Everyone knows Toys “R” Us, even if you’ve never stepped foot in one (namely, me). Reports of its bankruptcy have come with an equal dose of financial metrics and nostalgia over its giraffes-and-Hasbro-goods-stuffed halls. So it’s not a hard choice for Congress to get behind the firm’s employees at a time when there’s been a lot of angst over private equity firms buying companies and saddling them with debt.

KKR said it has reached out to Toys’ employees to express “our desire to help them,” after said workers demanded severance pay. That’s sparked speculation that perhaps Toys’ 33,000 employees may get at least some of what they’re asking for.

Still, will private equity firms be on the hook in the future for severance pay in other bankruptcies and liquidations? That’s a tough prediction to get behind, at least according to Eileen Appelbaum from the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a left-leaning think tank.

Appelbaum thinks it will continue to be on a case-by-case basis. While this is the first time she’s ever seen congress get involved in a PE vs. portfolio company employees battle, the latter group doesn’t have a legal claim on the private equity owners. Just the moral high ground.

She points to specifically the 2008 bankruptcy of department store Mervyn’s, in which its vendors also weren’t paid for goods. Eventually, Sun Capital, Cerberus, and Lubert Adler, alongside other banks, agreed to pay some $166 million to those providers in 2012, with the court ruling fraudulent conveyance. Still Appelbaum has yet to see similar results pop up since.

The lack of Toys “R” Us severance has also left a sour taste in the mouths of employees, especially after 17 top executives won $16 million in bonuses in December, even after filing for bankruptcy. And that’s no rare phenomenon.

VERIZON USES FACIAL RECOGNITION TO IDENTIFY CHARLOTTESVILLE MARCHER:

Following reports of the Northrop Grumman employee who apparently went marching in Charlottesville alongside white supremacists, I sought out Verizon for an update. A marcher was spotted wearing the company’s logo back in August.

Apparently, Verizon later used facial recognition and in-person interviews to confirm that nope, he’s not one of our people.

Here are some tidbits from a letter Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam sent to workers in September–about a month later:

“In August, I relayed my concern that someone wearing Verizon gear was marching with white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and that we were actively investigating the situation.

After an extensive, month-long investigation, which included the review of over 93,000 current and former employee ID photos, using manual and face recognition techniques as well as in-person interviews, we have concluded this individual is not an employee of Verizon. It was important to me to go to the lengths we did to investigate because when we wear the Verizon logo we represent the company, and there was nothing about that hate-filled demonstration that represented our values…

As I told you last month, at Verizon we don’t just embrace diversity, we champion it through our actions, not just our words. So as we move on from the Charlottesville episode, take this opportunity to appreciate each other, and redouble our efforts to learn from the great diversity of skills and experiences our colleagues and customers offer.”

KNOCK ON WOOD: Here at Term Sheet, we don’t typically go into land acquisitions. But it’s a little hard to ignore when everybody and their mothers appear to be loading up on timber land. That comes with lumber prices flying sky-high. Indeed, the S&P 500 has had a spectacular 35% or so rally since President Donald Trump’s election. But wood would’ve been a better bet. The price of lumber settling in September is up 66% since Trump’s election, thanks to wildfires and trade disputes between the U.S. and Canada tightening supply.

CatchMark Timber Trust alongside British Columbia Investment Management Corp closed a $1.4 billion deal to acquire 1.1 million acres of Texas timberland Tuesday, while New Forests also invested in New Zealand Forestry plantations.

THINGS YOU FIND ON THE INTERNET: If you need a kick-it-back beach read, the MIT Technology Review has this blockchain science fiction love story that mixes in the most titillating acronyms Silicon Valley has to offer: Think AI, IoT, and AR.

Aw yeah.