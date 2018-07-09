This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

I declared my independence last week from most things digital. I kept email, Twitter, and even the news in all formats to a bare minimum and instead buried my nose in books (more on that below), talked to family and friends, and enjoyed the great outdoors. It was a great feeling; you should try it.

This smartphone addiction is for real, despite the optimistic spin these McGill University researchers that Aaron unearthed last week put on the matter. You know it’s serious when Tencent CEO Pony Ma longs for his phone while speaking at a conference and Apple’s Tim Cook dogfoods a new iPhone feature to pick up his device less frequently. Maureen Dowd acidly contributes to the dark scenario about social media addiction with her frightening and depressingly serious suggestion that the President of the United States is addicted to Twitter.

The veteran columnist raises another thorny question: What should be the reaction of employees when their company facilitates repugnant behavior? (It is a sad—Sad!—statement on our times that the leader of the free world needs to be exempted from Twitter’s policies against vile and otherwise hateful speech.)

Fortune’s Alan Murray, writing in the CEO Daily newsletter, addressed the role of employees last week, arguing that tech workers at places like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon “should back off their insistence that their companies stop working with the U.S. government on defense and immigration issues. And if they don’t back off, their employers should ignore their pleas.”

I beg to differ with Alan. It isn’t the job of employees to be nuanced or precise when they are outraged by what their government does or says. It’s the job of leaders to craft a prudent response that takes into account the concerns of their employees and other stakeholders. And ignoring the pleas of their workers is about the last thing corporate leaders should do.

***

I read two historical novels on vacation, both set in periods long before smartphones. Christopher Buckley’s The Judge Hunter is simultaneously silly and informative, a delightful romp through colonial America. Love and Ruin, Paula McLain’s fictionalized account of war correspondent Martha Gellhorn’s short, tumultuous marriage to Ernest Hemingway, offers a gripping portrait of a strong woman thriving in what was very much a man’s world.

I recommend them both the next time you get to unplug.